Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $154.29. 20,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,737. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.87.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

