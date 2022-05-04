Horan Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,848 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 613,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,279,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 73,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,074. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.