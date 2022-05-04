Horan Securities Inc. Takes $196,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 110,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,293,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Intel by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,145,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,355,902. The firm has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

