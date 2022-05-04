Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 821,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 85,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 75,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $84.83 and a one year high of $96.02.

