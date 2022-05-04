Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

MDY stock traded up $12.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $475.34. 261,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.88 and its 200-day moving average is $494.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $448.54 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

