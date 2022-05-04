Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,265 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000.

INFL stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. 300,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,830. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

