Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7,500.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST remained flat at $$20.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,401,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,020. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -662.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after buying an additional 236,124 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,203,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after buying an additional 107,574 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,291,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 147,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 128,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.