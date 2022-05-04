Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7,500.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of HST remained flat at $$20.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,401,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,020. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -662.45 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after buying an additional 236,124 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,203,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after buying an additional 107,574 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,291,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 147,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 128,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.
About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
