Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 414,544 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,874,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.