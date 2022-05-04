Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.33-1.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

HWM opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

