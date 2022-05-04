HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $94.60

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.60 and last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 59155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.34.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

