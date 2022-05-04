Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 783,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day moving average of $196.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

