Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 144,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,423. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83.

Several analysts have commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

