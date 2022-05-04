Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 144,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,423. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83.

Several analysts have commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.