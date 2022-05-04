Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.02 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 144,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,423. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,535,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.