HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $43.94.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.