HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

