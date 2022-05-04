HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.04

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.33. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 6,917 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

