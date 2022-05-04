Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Issues Earnings Results

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $553.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -12.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

