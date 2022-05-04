Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Trading Up 8.4%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.55). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

