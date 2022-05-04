IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.99

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 428195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $967.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

