IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Sell”

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) was downgraded by Raymond James to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.48.

TSE IMG traded down C$1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.53. 4,132,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

