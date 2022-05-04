IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Down 27.1%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price was down 27.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.64. Approximately 1,734,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,328,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,041.41.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

