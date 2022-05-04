Idena (IDNA) One Day Volume Tops $182,886.00

Idena (IDNA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Idena has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $182,886.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00218426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00159273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00429722 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,029.49 or 1.84229266 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 83,904,020 coins and its circulating supply is 61,003,063 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

