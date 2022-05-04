Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Down 21.5% in April

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,971. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Idera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

