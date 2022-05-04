IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is UMB Bank N A MO’s 6th Largest Position

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4,072.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 2.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.34% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $189,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $24.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,363. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.11 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

