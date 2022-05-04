IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Down 23.7% in April

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IMRA stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 21,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,357. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. IMARA has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMARA will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 65,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 552,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,852,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 697,247 shares of company stock valued at $976,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMARA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IMARA in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

