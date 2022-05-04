iMe Lab (LIME) Price Reaches $0.0302 on Top Exchanges

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $526,974.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00216691 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00038876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00448902 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,999.43 or 1.87400681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

