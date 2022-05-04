ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.05. 11,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,301,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $15,801,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,357,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

