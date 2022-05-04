ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading Down 0.5%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.53. 14,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 35,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

