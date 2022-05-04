IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 165402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$58.15 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.

About IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

