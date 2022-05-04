IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 165402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$58.15 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.
About IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)
Featured Stories
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.