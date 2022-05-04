Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on July 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

IMO stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 542,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

