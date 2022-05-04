Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

INCY stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $80.72. 1,992,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 672,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after acquiring an additional 188,196 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 492,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 173,539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Incyte by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

