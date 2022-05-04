Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.
INCY stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $80.72. 1,992,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 672,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after acquiring an additional 188,196 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 492,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 173,539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Incyte by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.