Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 196,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ICD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

