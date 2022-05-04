Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.80

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.80 and traded as low as C$3.47. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 4,662 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 998.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.54.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$430.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nóta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

