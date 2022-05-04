Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $6.55. Infinera shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 123,039 shares traded.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

