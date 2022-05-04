Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

INFI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

