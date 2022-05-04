Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.82

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.82 and traded as low as C$20.64. Information Services shares last traded at C$20.89, with a volume of 7,839 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$29.00 price target on Information Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Information Services Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

