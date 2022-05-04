ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 510,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 570,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

