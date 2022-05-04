Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $544.40

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.40 ($6.80) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($6.80). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($6.80), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 544.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 544.40. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56.
About Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)
Featured Stories
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.