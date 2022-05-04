Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Financial Survey

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innodata and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $69.75 million 3.38 -$1.67 million ($0.06) -144.64 trivago $427.68 million 1.75 $12.66 million $0.03 69.69

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -2.40% -5.48% -2.84% trivago 2.89% 1.55% 1.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innodata and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

trivago has a consensus price target of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 46.33%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than Innodata.

Risk and Volatility

Innodata has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

trivago beats Innodata on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata (Get Rating)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents. This segment provides a range of data engineering support services, including data annotation, data transformation, data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

