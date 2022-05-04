Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,553. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.