Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 3,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 145,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

CTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

