Insider Buying: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Major Shareholder Buys 89,100 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HCA traded up $8.50 on Wednesday, reaching $224.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.76 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

