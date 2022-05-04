Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $177,720.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 891,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,621,563.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

APLS opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.