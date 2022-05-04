Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 7,260 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 678,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

