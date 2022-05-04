Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 7,260 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 678,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
