Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $16.84 on Wednesday, reaching $360.56. 1,259,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4,443.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.