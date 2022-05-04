Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MDB traded up $16.84 on Wednesday, reaching $360.56. 1,259,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.
About MongoDB (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
