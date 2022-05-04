Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 9,309 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $2,352,384.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,613,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,530,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MORN remained flat at $$254.29 during trading on Wednesday. 591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,232. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.33 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.73.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

