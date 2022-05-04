Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE RJF traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $103.07. 20,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Raymond James by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

