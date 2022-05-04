Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $8.47 on Tuesday, hitting $660.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,561. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.40 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $675.29 and a 200-day moving average of $641.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 42.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,258.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

