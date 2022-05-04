Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 3,814 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20.

Shares of Square stock traded up $4.46 on Wednesday, hitting $106.79. 25,236,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,546,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 344.48 and a beta of 2.37. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

