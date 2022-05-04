Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells $314,545.00 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNL opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,129,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

