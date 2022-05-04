Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells 137 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $11,982.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,770.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 11 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $1,454.97.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 139 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $22,335.91.

W stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average of $170.50. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.75.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

